The St. Helena Prayer Chapel along Sea Island Parkway has been called “The littlest church in the Lowcountry.” The sign out front asks motorists to simply “pray as you pass.”

“The spot certainly shows off the character of the island and lets you see that the church and faith in daily life plays a vital role in the building and shaping of St. Helena,” said Ron Callari, who shot this photo.

To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.