Lowcountry Life

Linda and John Ollis of Beaufort pick up litter on July 5 that was left over from Independence Day at Hunting Island State Park. About 45 volunteers helped the Friends of Hunting Island State Park with their mini-Beach Sweep cleanup effort. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

