Lowcountry Life

Jimmy Boozer, left, and Christian Sherbet, of Beaufort Charities, hold a bigger-than-life check representing the $40,000 donated recently to local charities, school and civic clubs during its Giving Day at Pleasant Point Clubhouse. Front row from left are: Ann Feltner, St. Peter’s Catholic School; Debbi Schuchmann, Beaufort Memorial Hospital; Doug Hart, Disabled American Veterans; Arlene Heape Hull, Alzheimer’s Family Services; Kevin Driscoll, Disabled American Veterans; andTerri Stokes, Low Country Rotary Club. In the second row are Lindsey Roberg, Friends of Caroline Hospice; Wayne Quinlen, Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Father Andrew Trapp, St. Peter’s Catholic School; Christina Wilson, Child Abuse Prevention Association; and Janie Lackman, Low Country Habitat of Beaufort. In the third row are James Atkins, AMI Kids; Jeff Althoff, Low Country Rotary; Lori Heslewood, AMI Kids; Michael “Stork” Schwartz, AMVETS Post 70; and Chet Houston, Low Country Habitat of Beaufort. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

