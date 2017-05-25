Lowcountry Life

In keeping with National Bike Month, the Gullah/Geechee Nation invited black motorcyclists to join the Gullah/Geechee Bike & Beauty celebration May 27 at Martin Luther King Park on St. Helena Island near Penn Center. Pictured here is U.S. Air Force veteran Marcilia “Slim Shadie” Merriweather on her 2014 Yamaha 1300 Delux. Merriweather is part of the black veterans North Charleston branch of the Buffalo Soldier’s Motorcycle Club. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

