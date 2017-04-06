Chris Hook of Cat Island took this photo. “It depicts the vivid colors of nature, the natural beauty of spring in the Lowcountry and spring growth … it shows newly sprouted leaves of a dwarf maple tree against the backdrop of a vivid blue sky. We should all admire the awesome beauty of nature which surrounds us in the Lowcountry,” he said.

To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News. Please submit high resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.