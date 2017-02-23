Lowcountry Life

Rebecca W. Bass shot this photo of her therapy dog, Elke, sharing smiles and joy with female Marine recruits at Parris Island. Bass is a member of the national therapy dog organization, Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

