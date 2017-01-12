Lowcountry Life

Tom Brady, of Dataw Island, who took this shot, said, “As the weather turns cooler, Dataw Island is visited by a number of bald eagles that fish the ponds on the island. It’s always exciting to watch one of these magnificent birds swoop from its perch and pick up a fish.”

