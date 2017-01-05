This picture was submitted by Liz Riggs to the Fripp Audubon Club. “One of my favorite pastimes is photographing the wildlife here on Fripp Island. This is a great blue heron shading himself under a tree on the banks of the pond across from the Ocean Creek Club House.”

To submit a Lowcountry Life photo, you must be the photographer or have permission to submit the photo to be published in The Island News or The Bluffton News. Please submit high resolution photos and include a description and/or names of the people in the picture and the name of the photographer. Email your photos to theislandnews@gmail.com.