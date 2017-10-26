Looking for Halloween fun?

There are lots of spooky goings-on going on in Northern Beaufort County. Here are a few:

• The Lowcountry Master Gardeners are celebrating Halloween with a scarecrow contest on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Port Royal Farmers Market. Set up starts at 8 a.m. and prizes will be awarded at 11:30 a.m. This event is free; just bring your scarecrow entry and a way to stand, tie or sit it for display. There will be awards for People’s Choice, Farmer’s Choice, Most Scary, Best Use of Natural Materials and Best Scarecrow Drawing (for ages 10 an under). For more information, email KimberlyAnnMcFann@me.com.

• Beaufort Academy will hold a Fall Festival from 3-5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, at the school. This family-friendly annual event is free and open to Beaufort Academy students, family, friends and alumni. There will be games, a haunted house, bounce houses for both the preschool and older kids, a football toss, lots of prizes, snacks, pizza, face painting, music, a bake sale and more.

• Trick-or-treaters are invited to don their Halloween costumes and bring their treat bags for the annual Trick-or-Treat in Downtown Beaufort. Kids can visit more than 50 stores and businesses along Bay Street, West Street, Scott Street, Carteret Street and beyond for treats from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26.

This event is free and open to the public.

Bay Street, from Newcastle to Carteret Street (Newcastle Street will not be closed) and Port Republic to Scott Street will be closed to automobile traffic from 4:15-6 p.m.

• Ghost tour carriage rides leave every 20 minutes starting at 6:30 p.m. from the parking lot at 1006 Bay St. Each tour lasts approximately 45 minutes. The tours start at 7 p.m. from Friday, Oct. 27, to Sunday, Oct. 30. The cost is $22 for adults and $12 for children ages 3-11. Ghost tour walking tours begin at 7 p.m. and leave every 20 minutes from Cannon Park (across the street from 611 Bay St.). Each tour lasts approximately one hour. The cost is $12 for all ages. Visit www.capabeaufort.org/events/ghost-tours.

• The Thomas Heward Academy Haunted Trail will feature scary stuff, including zombies and more. There will also be music, prizes, food, games and vendors for all ages, face painting and a jump house.

This event is being held at the Blue Heron Nature Trail in Ridgeland. Take I-95 to Exit 21 and look for the signs. Free parking is available.

The Haunted Trail will be open from 7 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, Oct. 28, and from 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29.

Visit www.thahauntedtrail.com.

• Trunk or Treat will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, on Paris Avenue between 9th and 12th streets in Port Royal. Trunk or Treat is a fun, safe daytime alternative to evening trick or treating for children and their families. Attendees can bring their decorated cars, trucks or golf carts and get in the sprit by handing out goodies to the children. Or, fancy up your lawn chair and offer games as well as candy.

Tuck the Clown and free hot dogs and drinks will be on hand as folks wander the three blocks along Paris Avenue viewing the creative assortment of Halloween-decorated vehicles chock full of goodies.

For more information or to bring a vehicle, contact Barney Forsythe at barneyf@hargray.com or 573-544-5179.