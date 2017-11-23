_RES2127

Little ones give thanks

Photo above: Parker Mitchell, center, portrayed the “minister” and shouts “HALLELUJAH” during his class’ song. Photos by Bob Sofaly. 

Beaufort Academy Preschool held its annual Thanksgiving play entitled “The Pilgrims Come to America” on Nov. 20. The traditional play came complete with pilgrim men, women, turkeys, corn and Native Americans. Following the play the children invited their family and friends indoors for a roasted turkey lunch with all the Thanksgiving fixings. 

Community Thanksgiving

There are two community Thanksgiving dinners around town on the holiday:

• 11 a.m., Union Baptist Church Community Thanksgiving Dinner, Fellowship Hall, 1708 Old Shell Road, Port Royal. All are welcome to this free Thanksgiving dinner. For more information, call 843-524-8604.

• Church of St. Helena Community Thanksgiving Dinner, The Parish Church of St. Helena parish hall, 507 Newcastle St., Beaufort; worship service: 11 a.m., dinner from noon-2 p.m., take-away dinner from 9 a.m. to noon. For more information, call 843-522-1712 or visit www.sthelenas1712.org

Wild turkeys from Angela Barnes’ 2-year-olds class shout “Gobble, Gobble” during the annual Beaufort Academy Preschool play.
The Native Americans from Melissa Meinel’s fourth-grade class helped the pilgrims by showing them how to plant corn.
Ivy Savage plays peek-a-boo with someone in the audience as the Beaufort Academy’s annual thanksgiving play gets underway.
Turkeys from Angela Barnes’ 2-year-old class were everywhere and just as hard to contain during Beaufort Academy’s Preschool annual Thanksgiving play.
Beaufort Academy’s annual Thanksgiving play came complete with Pilgrims, Native American, turkeys and a few ears of corn, portrayed by Jackie Bauer’s three-year class.
