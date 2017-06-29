Let the celebrations begin!

Photo above: A great place to watch fireworks is on the water from a boat. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

Whether it’s a few sparklers in your own backyard or one of the community-wide celebrations, there’s nothing like fireworks on the Fourth. Here’s how to get your firework fix:

Independence Day at Parris Island

Tuesday, July 4

MCRD Parris Island

Gates open at 5 p.m.; Parris Island Band performs at 6:30 p.m.; fireworks start at approximately 9:20 p.m.

Free and open to the public, this family-friendly event will feature a kid’s fun zone, The Parris Island Band performing patriotic music, and an incredible fireworks celebration. Food and beverages (alcohol and non-alcohol) as well as patriotic glow sticks, bracelets and headbands will be available for purchase.

What to bring/what to leave at home: No weapons are allowed on base (including concealed weapon permit holders). Additionally, no coolers or outside food/drink is allowed (exceptions for baby formula and milk), pets (except service animals) or outside fireworks are allowed.

Tips:

• Follow the signs and use the right-most lane when approaching the main gate area.

• All people entering the base are required to present a form of ID.

• There will be multiple parking areas around the depot. Drivers should follow the signs, and Marines will direct them where to park.There will be no overnight parking.

Port Royal 4th of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4

The Sands of Port Royal

Event begins at 5 p.m.; fireworks around 9 p.m.

Hosted by the town of Port Royal and Historic Port Royal Foundation, the Independence Day celebration will include food booths, refreshments, vendors, entertainment, face painting, a water slide, bounce houses and more.

What to bring/what to leave at home: Bring your own lawn chairs. Bug spray is recommended. No coolers, golf carts or pets allowed.

Tips: There is free public parking at the Sands and along city streets.

Community 4th of July Picnic

11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4

Riverview Baptist Church

2209 Boundary St., Beaufort

Community members are invited to attend the July 4th Picnic at Riverview Baptist Church in Beaufort.

There will be games and events for children and adults.

What to bring: The church will provide meats and drinks, but everyone attending is asked to bring a small side dish.

Salute from the Shore

Tuesday, July 4

Every year on July 4, hundreds of thousands of people gather on the beaches of South Carolina in patriotic attire to wave the red, white and blue and to demonstrate their gratitude to America’s finest for their bravery and commitment.

The focal point of the Salute from the Shore has traditionally been highlighted with a flyover of military aircraft.

The flyover will start at 1 p.m. in Myrtle Beach. For a full schedule of flyover times in the Beaufort area, visit salutefromtheshore.org/2017-flyover-schedule.

What to bring: Participants on the beaches are strongly urged to organize patriotic displays in groups, big and small, and to share their tributes online for armed forces around the world to see.

Tip: Salute from the Shore encourages participants to share their stories about why they love America and those that protect it by posting their own video and images of the event on social networks to be seen by American Armed Forces deployed throughout the world.

Participants can share online at

• www.salutefromtheshore.org/share-your-salute

• Facebook www.facebook.com/SalutefromtheShore

• Twitter @July4Salute, #SalutefromtheShore

• Instagram @July4salute, #SalutefromtheShore

Annual Skull Creek 4th of July Celebration

7 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

fireworks begin at sunset

Skull Creek Boathouse

The fireworks display will come from a barge in the Intercoastal Waterway. There will also be music from the Andrew Velez Band.

Tip: There will be a beer garden at the Skull Creek Boathouse

HarbourFest Fireworks at Shelter Cove

Tuesday, July 4

fireworks start at dusk

Shelter Cove Harbour Waterfront

Tip: A variety of shuttles are available. Visit www.palmettodunes.com for details.

Festivities begin at 6 p.m. Shannon Tanner, a crowd favorite who has performed at this event for more than 25 years, will perform. There will be face painting, carnival games and bouncy houses for the children. This family-friendly event will include food and beverage sales also.

Tip: Parking is available throughout the area, but will fill up quickly. Avoid traffic and parking stress and come early to dine at one of the restaurants on the waterfront, or bike to the event, but be sure to use the pedestrian bridge under U.S. 278 to avoid vehicle traffic.

Fireworks at Harbour Town in Sea Pines

9 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Harbour Town Lighthouse and

Calibogue Sound

The festivities include music, food and more.

Tip: Parking is located in designated lots along Greenwood Drive; look for attendants to direct. Shuttle transportation will be available to and from Harbour Town. Visit www.seapines.com/events/Fireworks-at-Harbour-Town/July-2017.

River Street Fourth of July Celebration

9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4

Historic River Street, Savannah

The celebration will begin at 4 p.m. and includes a kid’s zone, prize giveaways and entertainment. River Street will be closed to traffic from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m., so be sure to park elsewhere to avoid delays in leaving after the show.

What to bring: Chairs and bug spray

Tips:

• There will be VIP seating available for active and retired military on a first come, first served basis.

• A great spot for Beaufortonians to see the River Street fireworks is on Hutchinson Island.

Tybee Island Fireworks

9 p.m.

9 p.m.

Tybee Island Pier

Spend a day at the beach and set up the perfect viewing spot early.

Parking fills up quickly and meters are enforced until 8 p.m. islandwide.

What to bring: Chairs, sunscreen, coolers

Tip: The city’s website, www.cityoftybee.org, includes a link, “Know Your Beach” where visitors can find beach conditions and current parking vacancy estimates for the island.