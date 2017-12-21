Jolly old elf brings smiles to children

Photo above: Santa visited the Port Royal Farmers Market where he took time out for a family photo with the Bacon girls, Bentley, 4, Spencer, 2, and 5-day-old Sullivan. Santa’s visit was sponsored by the Beaufort Garden Club. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

Staff reports

Before he hits the skies on Christmas Eve, Santa Claus visited various sites around Northern Beaufort County to find out who has been naughty and who has been nice.

On Dataw Island, Santa Claus and hundreds of “elves” hosted a Lunch with Santa and a Toy Extravaganza in the Carolina Room at Dataw Island. The children and accompanying adults were treated to a kid-friendly complimentary lunch, then the kids got to choose from a sea of toys and sit with Santa for a family photo to complete the afternoon. The event was filled with smiles and giggles but one thing was notably missing: a deployed parent. VMFA-312 and 251 are serving in the Far East and aboard a boat in an undisclosed location. For some, this is their second year in a row without their parent/spouse home for the holidays.

Meanwhile, the Lady’s Island/St. Helena Fire District held its first-ever Kids Christmas on Dec.14 at its headquarters on Lady’s Island. There were hotdogs and hamburgers grilled on the district’s brand new cooker and a visit from Santa Claus to cap off the evening. About 40 children, mostly family and friends of the firefighters attended. Chief Bruce Kline said his firefighters planned on taking Santa on a guided tour of the district so he can visit with all the neighborhoods prior to Christmas.

The jolly old elf also visited with children at the Port Royal Farmers Market.

On another holiday note, the staff of The Island News wishes each and everyone a very Merry Christmas!