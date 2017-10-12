Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert coming to Ridgeland

Photo above: Shannon Tanner & the Oyster Reefers will perform in Ridgeland on Oct. 14. Photo provided.

Among his many notable quotes, legendary musician and songwriter Jimmy Buffett was once heard to say: “It’s a fine line between Saturday night and Sunday morning.”

Indeed, a terrific Saturday night of tropical partying and dancing is what loyal fans of Buffett-style showmanship are looking forward to on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Jasper County Farmer’s Market on U.S. 17 just south of Ridgeland.

The Jimmy Buffett Tribute Concert will be performed by Shannon Tanner & the Oyster Reefers, one of the best-known Jimmy Buffett tribute acts in the Carolinas.

Buffett’s classic tunes like “Margaritaville” and “Come Monday” will be blended with other dance music by artists like The Eagles, Jackson Browne and The Doobie Brothers.

Advance tickets are $10 per person and $15 at the door. VIP tables for groups of 10 can be purchased for $200.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. at the indoor/outdoor pavilion venue. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. rain or shine. Concert-goers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

Drinking wristbands for adults 21 and older will be available for $10. Food and beverages will also be for sale on premises. No coolers will be allowed.

The Jasper County Farmer’s Market is located on U.S. 17 a half mile south of downtown Ridgeland just off Interstate I-95’s Exit 21.

Advance tickets and additional information are available by calling the Jasper County Chamber of Commerce at 843-726-8126.

Shannon Tanner & the Oyster Reefers have been a popular band in the Lowcountry of South Carolina for several years. Based on Hilton Head Island, the band is popular among summer vacationers and also performs tribute concerts and classic beach dance music for other celebrations. Shannon Tanner is a native of Jasper County. He attended Charleston Southern University and is married, with a son, a daughter and a grandson. He also performs family concerts at Shelter Cove Harbour on Hilton Head Island and at the Big Apres Ski Show in Beaver Creek, Colorado. His Parrotpalooza Sunset Celebration at Palmetto Dunes Resort on Hilton Head has received rave reviews.