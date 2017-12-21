It’s time to take the plunge!

Photo above: Participants take the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on a past New Year’s Day. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

The Pelican Plunge is returning to Hunting Island State Park at noon, Monday, Jan. 1.

This annual event features folks plunging into the refreshing waters of the Atlantic Ocean on New Year’s Day.

Plungers will warm up by a fire on the beach and everyone will be able to enjoy hot beverages, snacks and the costume parade, which is more outrageous every year.

Tax deductible proceeds benefit Hunting Island State Park’s Discover Carolina program, a hands-on, curriculum-based instruction program for Beaufort County school children in grades three, five and seven.

Participating students visit Hunting Island to learn about the ecology of a semi-tropical barrier island. More than 3,000 students have participated in this unique educational program.

Visit www.fohuntingisland.org/events/the-pelican-plunge.