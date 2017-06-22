Island Girls Night Out ends with big winner

Photo above: The grand prize winner of the $500 gift certificate to Halo Salon & Spa was Nancy Steeves, second from right. From left are Heather Callender, Patty Decota, Debra Bluyzes Faulkner, Steeves and Irene Goodnight from The Island News. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

Island Girls Night Out was held June 15 at Halo Salon & Spa. The event offered women the opportunity to socialize, meet new friends, eat, drink and win prizes. The next Island Girls Night Out will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Aqua Med Spa & Salon at 2206 Mossy Oaks Road.