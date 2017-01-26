Island Girls Night Out at Flashback Gear is fun for all

Photo above: Door prize winners names were greeted with cheers.

The ladies had a fun Island Girls Night Out at Flashback Gear at 223 Scott St. in Beaufort recently.

There were lots of door prizes, fun novelty movie gifts and more. Door prizes were donated by The Kitchen, Grace and Glory, The Antique Mall, Modern Jewelers, Beaufort Lands End Tours and several others. Owners Melissa and Chris Mullins offered great wine and food free and Irene Goodnight brought her Karaoke machine to share with the women (who got a door prize for singing).

Flashback Gear carries a wide variety of fully licensed T-shirts, apparel, collectibles, mugs, cups, artwork, gifts and subscription service (Comic Pop Box) featuring movies, television shows, super heroes and numerous pop culture icons.

“Everything is geared towards Generation X, but we’ve compiled other retro and contemporary collectibles as well,” the owners say. “Basically, if it is retro or popular, we might embrace it; however, we strive to find unique items with family friendly references so everyone can enjoy our place.”

For more information, visit www.flashbackgear.com.