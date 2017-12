At the inaugural Shine On event, nearly two dozen luminaries were lit at Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Nov. 28. Megan Radcliffe said this event was held to celebrate National Hospice and Palliative Care Month. Palliative care is a higher level of care for patients undergoing aggressive treatment, but not at the hospice level. Here, Radcliffe and Nina McKinnon make sure the battery-powered luminary bags are functioning properly during the event. Photo by Bob Sofaly.