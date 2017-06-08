_RES6893

Hunting Island reopens after 8 months

Photo above: Hunting Island State Park officially opened its doors June 2 after Hurricane Matthew nearly destroyed the popular public beach in October 2016. North and South beaches were open for business as well as areas near the lagoon. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

The State Park Service has reopened Hunting Island, which has been closed since Hurricane Matthew hit in October 2016.

The campground remains closed.

Park officials recommend following a few tips for an optimal visit:

• Car pool as much as possible, since the park lost about one-third of its parking spaces;

• Visit during weekdays;

• Visit during non-holidays;

• Visit in the early afternoon;

• Avoid restricted areas.

The admission fee for Hunting Island is $5 per person; $3 per child age 6-15 years old; free for children 5 years old and younger; and $3.25 for South Carolina senior citizens age 65 and older.

The Spangler family gets ready for a day at the beach June 2 near the lighthouse at Hunting Island State Park. It was the first day the popular park has been open to visitors since Hurricane Matthew blew through in October 2016. The first thing that is noticeable is the lack of pine trees at the surf line. Gone too are the sand dunes.
