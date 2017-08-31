Holy Trinity names Borgert to faculty

Holy Trinity Classical Christian School has appointed Dr. Elinor Borgert as a temporary high school science teacher for the fall semester.

According to Holy Trinity Headmaster Rev. Chad E. Lawrence, “Holy Trinity is blessed to have a faculty member of this caliber. Although her appointment is temporary, Dr. Borgert’s contributions have already been significant.”

Borgert earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics with a minor in Medical Humanities at Davidson College in North Carolina and an M.Sc. in Health Economics at the University of York in England. In 2002, she earned a Ph.D. from the Department of Health Policy and Administration at the University of North Carolina School of Public Health at Chapel Hill with a concentration in epidemiology.

Prior to accepting her teaching assignment at Holy Trinity, Borgert worked with the World Health Organization (WHO) in Switzerland; the Institute of Medicine, part of the National Academy of Sciences, in Washington, D.C.; and the Belmont University College of Pharmacy in Nashville, Tenn. She has also spent nearly 12 years teaching at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

She is a lifelong member of St. Helena’s Church and a Master Naturalist, having been certified in 2014.

In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, running, cooking and helping her children with their Holy Trinity homework.

Founded in 2012, Holy Trinity Classical Christian School provides 300 students with a distinctly Christian and classical education. Holy Trinity is the result of a long-standing commitment to education by the Parish Church of St. Helena, beginning in 1748 with the founding of the first free school in Beaufort, and later in 1801 by the donation of 20 acres of land for the establishment of Beaufort College, resulting in what is now the University of South Carolina Beaufort. The current student body of Holy Trinity is comprised of families from over a dozen Christian churches of various denominations. For more information about the academic excellence offered at Holy Trinity, visit www.htccs.org.