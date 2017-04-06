Holy Trinity appoints development team

Hank Gulbrandsen has been appointed director of development and Karey Green has been named event director/development representative at Holy Trinity Classical Christian School.

They will work together to support Holy Trinity’s faith-based tuition policy, according to a release from the school.

When the school was founded, the board of trustees decided to serve and support families by establishing a faith-based tuition policy. Since inception, net tuition payments have covered approximately 60 percent of the school’s operating expenses, and donations have covered the remaining 40 percent.

Holy Trinity awarded $353,000 in needs-based financial assistance to the families of 40 percent of its students in the 2016-2017 school year. As enrollment continues to grow, the level of funds raised also must increase to sustain the school’s operating viability.

A founding board member, Gulbrandsen has no children or grandchildren in the school, but believes strongly in its mission. He has served as president, vice president and treasurer of the board of trustees, devoting his skills to the Finance, Development and Curriculum committees. He is currently a member of the board of governors.

In his new position, Gulbrandsen will be responsible for creating strategy for the overall development and stewardship of the school’s annual giving needs and long-term capital expansion needs programs. Further, he is responsible for increasing fundraising through capital, comprehensive and annual campaigns, scholarship and program endowment, major gifts, planned gifts, grants and cultivating future alumni.

“I have been blessed to have served Holy Trinity since its inception,” Gulbrandsen said. “I am amazed at the impact HTCCS is having on its students and families. This ministry excites me more than any other. I can’t wait to continue to share our story and vision as the school’s first director of development.”

Green, currently serving as a teacher assistant, has four children enrolled at Holy Trinity. She has consistently volunteered to support major school events, including the Annual Fund Gala Dinner, the Heritage Hall Dance Society President’s Day Ball, the Feed the Need Fundraiser, Teacher Appreciation Week, the Field Day, the Fun Run and annual school theatrical productions.

In her new position, Green is responsible for creating, coordinating and conducting HTCCS events, Development activities, donor correspondence, and managing and reporting donor data.

“Serving on the Holy Trinity Development Team is a tremendous growth opportunity for me professionally,” she says. “It is an ideal fit for the gifts, talents, skill sets and passions that God has given me. I look forward to serving all of our students, parents and donors, as well as creating memorable events that reflect the amazing things that God is doing at HTCCS.”

Holy Trinity’s 275 students in grades preschool through nine study Latin, the great works of poetry, literature, art, music, history, phonics and mathematics, all within the framework of a Christ-centered learning environment.