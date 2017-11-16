Holiday craft market offered Wednesdays

The Santa Elena Foundation, in partnership with Hank’s Lowcountry She Crab Soup, relaunched its second-annual craft market on Nov. 8 with the holidays in mind.

The market will be open from 2-6 p.m. every Wednesday until after the new year, and will feature live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, local food artisans, giveaways and a kid’s craft table.

The goal of the market is to raise awareness of local artisans and vendors, offer an alternative to big-box holiday gifts and raise money for the foundation’s preservation efforts.

The event is open to the public and the entertainment, parking and kid’s craft table are free.

The market will be at the corner of Bladen and North streets in downtown Beaufort.

Vendors include The Essential Ed Koterba, Gwen Teas And Hot Chocolate, Hank’s Lowcountry She Crab Soup, Hilton Head Cookie Co., It’s Only Fair, Lee Bees Honey, Solo Verdi Organic Beef, Stevenson’s Produce, The Herb Room and Three Angels.