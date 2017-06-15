Health briefs for June 15th-21st

Beufort Memorial names new board member

Beaufort County Council has appointed Dr. Stacey Johnston to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) board of trustees, replacing pediatrician Dr. James Simmons, who stepped down this spring after serving 10 years on the nine-member board.

A board-certified family medicine specialist, Johnston has been a hospitalist at BMH for eight years.

She is a graduate of Emory University School of Medicine and completed her residency at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah in 2009.

Johnston is currently the chief medical information officer for the hospitalist program and also has served as its medical director for the last five years.

She also served as a Girl Scouts leader in Beaufort for seven years.

Johnston will serve out the remaining two years of Simmons’ third term. The physician was one of two candidates the board of trustees recommended to the council to fill the vacant board seat.

Coastal Paternity offers drug testing for teens

Coastal Paternity, in partnership with Alere eScreen, has expanded its community testing service to better assist Beaufort parents with a new teen drug testing program, “Trust, but Verify.” The program welcomes teens and their parents for confidential and affordable same-day drug testing appointments.

Coastal Paternity, located at 30 Robert Smalls Parkway, provides confidential, affordable, court admissible drug testing and paternity DNA testing in a private office setting.

For more information, call 855-521-1362 or visit www.CoastalPaternity.com.