Health briefs for January 26th-February 1st

Baby born under special circumstances

Georgia Blaire Wells, second daughter of Emily and Brandon Wells of Beaufort, arrived at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center on Jan. 19 at 10:20 a.m., delivered by Dr. Glenn Werner.

What makes this so noteworthy?

Twenty-three years ago in the same Birthing Center, Werner delivered Georgia’s mom Emily to Kim Fields, with the same nurses, Cheryl Savel and Carolyn Thames, assisting with the delivery.

According to Emily Fields, that wasn’t just a coincidence, as she chose Werner for her obstetrician and then made sure Savel and Thames would be on duty for the birth.

“That is one of the things that makes Beaufort Memorial a special place,” said Werner. “It’s a privilege to be able to be involved in this manner with families. But it is the staff of our hospital that is the real plus. It’s a comfort to see those experienced faces, because you know you are going to have a good outcome.”

Free diabetes program offered on Lady’s Island

More than 25 percent of people 65 and older have diabetes.

A diagnosis of diabetes includes pre-diabetes and diabetes. Pre-diabetes indicates that the blood sugar is higher than normal. Without any intervention, people with pre-diabetes will develop diabetes later in life.

Type 2 Diabetes is a progressive disease. This means that as you age, your diabetes, most likely, will get worse. Abnormal or high blood sugar affects every part of your body and can increase your risk of complications that may include blindness, kidney failure, heart attack and stroke.

Many people may not realize that lifestyle changes are the No. 1 way to prevent the progression of diabetes.

The Carolinas Center for Medical Excellence (CCME), a part of the Atlantic Quality Innovation Network (AQIN), has been contracted by Medicare to provide free Diabetes Self-Management Education (DSME) workshops to Medicare beneficiaries.

DSME workshops are a series of five sessions that cover a variety of topics that help participants better manage their diabetes and pre-diabetes.

During the workshops, resources and handouts are provided and participants have the opportunity to ask questions and discuss personal concerns they have about living with diabetes.

Even if you have previously attended a Medicare-reimbursed class, you are invited to attend these workshops at no cost.

The five-week diabetes class will be held starting on Thursday, March 2, at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 157 Lady’s Island Drive.

To register and for more information, call 800-922-3089, ext. 7585.

Good Neighbor clinic receives multiple grants

The Good Neighbor Free Medical Clinic of Beaufort recently received grants from The Beaufort Fund and The Bargain Box.

The Beaufort Fund and The Bargain Box are helping to support general operations at the clinic this year, allowing the it to continue providing free primary medical services to very low-income, uninsured adults in Beaufort County.

“Especially in a year of uncertain funding for healthcare, we are very pleased to be able to continue serving patients who have no other local source of free health care,” said Carol J. McConn, clinical director at Good Neighbor Free Medical Clinic. “These grants help to ensure that we will be able to continue serving all qualified patients who request care at the clinic.”

The Good Neighbor Free Medical Clinic of Beaufort is a faith-based organization, serving very low-income, uninsured adults in Beaufort County. It is located on Lady’s Island.

In 2016, the clinic provided medical care to 476 patients who made 1,604 visits for medical treatment and uncounted visits for health education, prescription assistance and pastoral care.