Health briefs for December 21st-27th

Photo above: The stockings were stuffed in the nursery with care, with hopes that St. Nicolas soon would be there! Babies born at the Beaufort Memorial Collins Birthing Center during December are sent home as a special “stocking stuffer” for mom and dad. This year BMH Labor and Delivery nurse Amy Geier enlisted her mother, Susan Johns, to hand-sew the stockings, rekindling a tradition started at the hospital almost 25 years ago for a new generation of holiday babies. Photo by Charlotte Berkeley Photography.

Chiropractic office to hold Christmas event for kids

Seaside Family Chiropractic will hold an event called Feeding Rudolph from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

This will be an opportunity for children to create their own reindeer treat bag, Christmas ornament and enjoy Christmas treats.

Seaside Family Chiropractic is located at 1211 Newcastle St. in Beaufort. Visit seasidefamilychiropractic.com.

Upcoming health expo will be held at Tabby Inn

The 2018 Health & Wellness Expo will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at The Beaufort Inn’s Tabby Place at 913 Port Republic St., Beaufort.This expo will feature just over 35 vendors whose products and services promote a healthy lifestyle. To reserve booth space, email janessa@beaufortsc.org.