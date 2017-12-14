Health briefs for December 14th-20th

Chiropractic office to hold Christmas event

Seaside Family Chiropractic will hold an event called Feeding Rudolph from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

This will be an opportunity for children to create their own reindeer treat bag, Christmas ornament and enjoy Christmas treats.

Seaside Family Chiropractic is located at 1211 Newcastle St. in Beaufort. Visit seasidefamilychiropractic.com.

Acupuncturist hopes to open local clinic

Sande Triponey, a licensed acupuncturist, who currently offers her services in-home and on Tuesdays at Zen Den in Port Royal, is expecting to open a community acupuncture clinic in January 2018.

According to a release, “Acupuncture is recognized by the World Health organization and the National Institutes of Health to treat over 100 conditions. Its effectiveness continues to be proven by ongoing research.

“In 2016, the American Council of Physicians recommended acupuncture as a first-line alternative to opioids for pain management.

“A sample of conditions acupuncture treats successfully are acute and chronic pain, stress, anxiety, insomnia, depression, fear, allergies, hormonal imbalances for both men and women, chronic migraine, drug, alcohol and dietary detox, reflux and PTSD. As part of the world’s oldest continuous medical system, acupuncture treats the whole person through all stages and experiences of life.”

Triponey has been practicing alternative healing for more than 25 years.

For more information about acupuncture or to make an appointment, call 843-694-0050 or emailbeaufortacupuncture@gmail.com. Visit www.BeaufortAcupunture.com.