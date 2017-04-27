Hand & Tanner, Celadon host fun night for ladies

Photo above: Kim Stroud, center, won a Hand & Tanner gift of a free financial evaluation. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

Island Girls Night Out (IGNO) was a hit on April 20 at Celadon, a beautiful residential community on Lady’s Island. IGNO is a monthly event where local women to have the opportunity to socialize, make new friends and win prizes. The next IGNO will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Boondocks Restaurant on St. Helena Island. In addition to refreshments there will be karaoke shag music.