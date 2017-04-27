_RES4361

Hand & Tanner, Celadon host fun night for ladies

Photo above: Kim Stroud, center, won a Hand & Tanner gift of a free financial evaluation. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

Island Girls Night Out (IGNO) was a hit on April 20 at Celadon, a beautiful residential community on Lady’s Island. IGNO is a monthly event where local women to have the opportunity to socialize, make new friends and win prizes. The next IGNO will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Boondocks Restaurant on St. Helena Island. In addition to refreshments there will be karaoke shag music.

Some of the guests at Island Girls Night Out enjoyed their refreshments on the patio at Celadon.
Mary Daise shows off her gift card from Mermaid Chandelier.
Inez Miller, picks up her Nut Shoppe door prize from Bob Guinn of The Island News.
Veronica Robdeau won a gift card from The Kitchen.
Katey Seibels, left, won a temporary membership to Celadon. She is shown here with Stephanie Fairbanks.
Claudia Thomas, left, won a temporary membership to Celadon presented by Stephanie Fairbanks.
Grace Dennis shows her winning ticket and door prize from Guys and Dolls Hair Salon.
Priscilla Butler, left, won a “virtual assistant” from Melissa St. Clair of Paper Chasers.
Martha Ala, left, won a gift certificate from Hand & Tanner’s Gail Greenway.
Susan McDowell won a gift from Modern Jewelers on Bay Street.
Picking up the grand prize of the night was Cheryl Nehiley. The prize consisted of evening cocktail cruise aboard a private sail boat. At right is Gail Greenway of Hand & Tanner.
