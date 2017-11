Photo above: Aunt Pearlie Sue, portrayed by Anita Singleton, was the mistress of ceremonies during the annual Heritage Days celebration at Penn Center. Photos by Bob Sofaly.

Thousands of people from all over the country crowded onto the grounds of Penn Center for the annual Heritage Days on Nov. 11. Those in attendance were treated to good food, good music and live authentic Gullah entertainment from the venerable Aunt Pearlie Sue (Anita Singleton) and the Gullah Kinfolk.