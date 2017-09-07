Friends of the Beaufort Library to hold book sale

Staff reports

The 2017 Friends of the Beaufort Library Fall Book Sale is right around the corner, with thousands of boxes of donated books plus audio-visual materials (books, music and movies) available at give-away prices for the annual fundraiser.

As in years past, Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in downtown Beaufort will be the site of the sale, which begins Friday, Sept. 22, and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24.

On Friday a two-hour preview for all members of The Friends will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Nonmembers can sign up before or during the preview at the membership table for $15.

The sale then opens to the public from noon to 6 p.m., and will reopen from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Everything is half off from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, including rare and collectible books.

The popular Silent Auction will again be conducted during this year’s book sale, with bids being accepted between 10 a.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday, when bidding closes.

Included in this year’s Silent Auction are a number of signed Pat Conroy books, a selection of natural history books on birds, gardens, freshwater fish, tropical plans, wildflowers and aquarium fish. Many similar books will also be found in the Rare & Collectible section, as well as on the Natural History, Gardening and other tables.

“This year’s Silent Auction is going to be bigger and better than ever,” according to Book Sale Chairman Kinsey Baker. “We’re getting donations daily, so it’s a good idea to look at our website for more announcements about items that will be included in the auction.

“We also have a small but charming collection of Vintage Christmas books that came in as well as a large reference library on astrology,” he said. “With more coming in every day, who knows what else might turn up between now and the end of September?”

The book sale spokesman said donations of books throughout the year have been strong and he expects to bring more than 40,000 books, CDs and DVDs to this sale.

As always, there will be a good supply of children’s books from the greatly expanded Children’s section in the Friends’ Book Store located at the downtown Beaufort library on Scott Street, which is open year-round during library hours, with fresh stock being added regularly.

Donations of books, CDs and DVDs are needed more than ever, especially with the recent expansion of the Friends Book Store and its increased activity.

The Book Sale is the main fundraising event held by the Friends with all proceeds benefiting the Beaufort County Public Library branches in Beaufort, Lobeco and St. Helena Island.

For more information, email FriendsBeaufort@gmail.com or visit the friendsofthebeaufortlibrary.com.