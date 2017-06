Photo above: Cameron Hawkins, 13, left, uses a beach shovel to cover up his nephew, Dainton Byrd, 7, with beach sand June 10 at Hunting Island State Park. The two boys were visiting the popular beach with their families. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

Hunting Island State Park has now been open for over two weeks and beach- and park-goers are flocking to the popular spot. The campground continues to undergo repairs after Hurricane Matthew hit in October 2016.