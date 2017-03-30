First manufacturing facility coming to Beaufort

Staff reports

Geismar, an international manufacturer and distributor of railway maintenance equipment, is launching its new operations in Beaufort County.

It will be the first manufacturing facility in Beaufort.

The development is expected to bring $2.9 million in new capital investment and lead to the creation of 50 new jobs.

“We are very excited to call Beaufort, South Carolina, our new North American headquarters and our first manufacturing facility in the U.S.,” said Geismar North America President Alan Reynolds.

“After an extensive search and much research, we chose this location based on the state and local commitment to supporting a new manufacturing facility. The local workforce, proximity to major highways and ports, the ability to expand the facility as we grow and the pro-manufacturing attitude made the difference in our decision.”

Serving the North American railroad industry for more than 40 years, Geismar offers a range of tools for track works, including hand-held machinery and heavy equipment.

The company features a product catalog for the rail industry that includes a variety of saws, drills, grinders, track motor cars, loaders and more.

Located at 134 Parker Drive in Beaufort, Geismar North America will be constructing specialty rail cars and new railway maintenance equipment.

“Beaufort County is proud to be a business-friendly county that is attracting internationally successful manufacturing companies to establish new operations,” said Blakely Williams, of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“While a $2.9 million investment that creates at least 50 new, good-paying jobs is enough to celebrate, we’re proud that Geismar will also establish North American headquarters right here in Beaufort and we look forward to working with their team for many years to come.”

Hiring for the new positions is projected to begin in the second quarter of 2017, and interested applicants should contact USJobs@geismar.com.

Meanwhile, the governor weighed in on the company coming to Beaufort.

“Our state’s workforce has proven that it’s one of the best in the world, and that’s why we know a company like Geismar will succeed here,” said SC Gov. Henry McMaster. “When a company chooses to call South Carolina its home, we commit to having its back every step of the way, and we’re excited to see what the future will hold for this new partnership.”