Proud parents Leayn Barber and Larry Kaczowka, of Port Royal, welcomed their new son, John Lance Barber-Kaczowka on Jan 1. The little guy arrived at 7:32 a.m. making him the first baby born in Beaufort County in the new year. The baby, who has one big sister Layn, was delivered at the hospital’s Collins Birthing Center by Dr. Marlena Mattingly of Beaufort Memorial OB/GYN Specialists, weighing in at 8 pounds, 10 ounces. Photos by Charlotte Berkeley of Charlotte Berkeley Photography.