Photo above: Capt. John Robinson, left, of the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, and Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray, right, watch as Chief Reece Bertholf reads the inscription from the plaque during the re-dedication of the Port Royal Fire Station on Paris Ave. in honor of former Town Councilman Vernon DeLoach on Tuesday, Feb, 20. DeLoach had also served as chief of the Port Royal Volunteer Fire Dept. Tuesday marked the one-year anniversary of DeLoach’s death at age 88. Photo by Bob Sofaly.