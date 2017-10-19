Fiber Artists of Beaufort to hold show

The Fiber Artists of Beaufort (FAB) will be holding its sixth annual show at the SoBA Center for the Creative Arts in Bluffton.

The free show will be open to the public from Tuesday, Oct. 31, through Sunday, Nov. 5. The hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. There will be a reception open to the public from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1.

This will be the second year that FAB holds its show at this venue.

“We are very excited to continue our relationship with the Society of Bluffton Artists (SoBA) and make our work available to a broader audience,” according to a release.

A portion of this year’s proceeds will be donated to SoBA’s youth workshop scholarship fund.

FAB’s members are 13 accomplished Lowcountry artisans whose work represents a broad range of contemporary textile art.

One-of-a-kind wall art, as well as wearable and three-dimensional pieces for the home will be available for sale.

The artists work in a broad range of techniques and textiles, including knitting, weaving, nuno and needle felting, smocking natural dye techniques, paper making and paper art, silk painting of wall hangings as well as wearable pieces, jewelry and contemporary hand-stitched embroidered pieces.

Most of the artists have affiliations with galleries in Bluffton and Beaufort as well as exhibiting work and teaching their craft across the country and internationally.

Participating artists are Sandra Atkins, Eileen Berchem, Laura Burcin, Margo Duke, Eileen Hoffman, Barbara James, Roxanne Lasky, Laurie Lovell, Linda Patalive, Kathryn Riley Parker, Andrea Stern and Cynthia Zeiss.

Visit FABFiberArtistsBeaufortSC.