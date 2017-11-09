_RES1783

Fall in the Lowcountry

Photo above: Frank Emminger of the Rotary Club of the Lowcountry samples the fruit of his labor as he gulps down the first oyster of the night during the 21st annual Family Oyster Roast in Port Royal.

The Rotary Club of the Lowcountry held its 21st annual Family Oyster Roast and fundraiser Nov. 4 at White Oaks Park in Port Royal. Hundreds of people came out to help raise money through silent auctions and eating the plump juicy oysters. Also on hand for those less hearty were hot dogs and chili. Photos by Bob Sofaly. 

Kerry Bunton, left, of the Rotary Club of the Lowcountry, loads some of the 75 bushels of fresh oysters into a steamer to kick off the 21st annual Family Oyster Roast in Port Royal. At right, fellow Rotarian Andy Thacker adjusts the heat.

Paige McKenzie spent her birthday on Nov. 4 attending her first oyster roast. Here, she timidly cuts into an oyster during the event.
