Fall in the Lowcountry

Photo above: Frank Emminger of the Rotary Club of the Lowcountry samples the fruit of his labor as he gulps down the first oyster of the night during the 21st annual Family Oyster Roast in Port Royal.

The Rotary Club of the Lowcountry held its 21st annual Family Oyster Roast and fundraiser Nov. 4 at White Oaks Park in Port Royal. Hundreds of people came out to help raise money through silent auctions and eating the plump juicy oysters. Also on hand for those less hearty were hot dogs and chili. Photos by Bob Sofaly.