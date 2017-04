The Special Olympics partnered with the Beaufort County School District to hold a recent event. “Thanks to all of you for helping us make our inaugural event a great success,” said Linc Lyles, of Beaufort High School. “Watching our kids excitement and feeling the stadium energy was unbelievable. … There are too many people to thank personally but you know who you are and I will be calling on you again to help our team be the best in South Carolina!” Photos provided.