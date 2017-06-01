Events to commemorate AME killings, Juneteenth

Two events sponsored by Beaufort’s Unified Interfaith Community Coalition, a group of clergy and lay leaders dedicated to interracial, interreligious and intercultural connectedness, will be held in June.

These events are built around the second anniversary of the killings at Emmanuel AME Church in Charleston and the commemoration of Juneteenth.

Both events are open to all ages and free of charge.

• Evening of Remembrance, 6 p.m. Friday, June 16: This Memorial Candlelight Vigil for the Emanuel Nine and all who have died unjustly will feature Bishop Samuel L. Green, presiding prelate of the 7th Episcopal District AME. It will be held at Grace Chapel AME Church at 10 Holly Hall Road on Lady’s Island. A time of fellowship and discussion with a simple meal will follow.

• Day of Unity, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17. This Celebration of Spiritual Reconstruction will feature “Telling the Truth: the Joys, Challenges, Fears and Hopes of Living in Beaufort County in 2017.” Featured speakers will be Penn Center Director Rodell Lawrence, Beaufort County Schools Guidance and Counseling Director Geraldine Henderson and 2017 Beaufort High School graduate Christina Dore. There will also be music and lunch. It will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 157 Lady’s Island Drive.

For more information, visit www.bit.ly/UICCFacebook or call 843-524-3461.