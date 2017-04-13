Easter weekend holds ‘eggs’tra fun events

Staff reports

There’s lots of fun to be had this weekend, from Easter egg hunts to the annual Soft Shell Crab Festival.

Here are the details:

• Beaufort’s Community Bible Church, 638 Parris Island Gateway, will be hosting its annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Activities for the whole family will be featured, including egg-hunts, inflatable jumpers, face painting and pony rides. There will be lunch and Easter treats along with contests and prizes. Everything is free and the event will be hosted rain or shine.

For more information, call 843-525-0089 or visit communitybiblechurch.us.

• The Beaufort Inn is hosting an Easter Eggstravaganza for children ages 10 and under beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 15, in the Tabby Garden at the inn. The Easter Bunny will also be in attendance for photos.

• The 14th Annual Soft Shell Crab Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, on Paris Avenue in Port Royal.

Local chefs will be on hand serving up all of your favorite soft shell crab dishes as well as plenty of other culinary delights.

Live music will be performed by The Bull Grapes, Broke Locals and Trey’s Aliens.

There will also be plenty of artisan craft vendors and an expanded kids’ fun zone, and the Beaufort’s Classic Car & Truck Club will be on hand showing off their collection of vehicles.

Pets are not allowed at the event.

At 3 p.m., the Rotary Club of Beaufort will be having its annual crab race down Battery Creek, with an available top prize of $40,000 to one possible winner and 10 chances to win $5,000.

More information about the crab race is available at www.portroyalcrabrace.com. For more details or inquiries about the Soft Shell Crab Festival, visit www.oldvillageportroyal.com.