Dust Solutions to build in Commerce Park

A new manufacturing company is building and expanding its business in Beaufort’s Commerce Park.

Dust Solutions Inc. (DSI) is a manufacturer of environmental technology, and works with industrial clients around the world to resolve fugitive dust challenges in complex and critical work environments.

It will bring to the Commerce Park a new 12,000- to 15,000- square-foot manufacturing facility and will employ 20-plus people.

Headed by Richard Posner, president, and Aura Posner, vice president, the new Beaufort facility will house corporate, engineering and production functions along with sales offices located in Vancouver, Wash.; Santiago, Chile; and Manila, Philippines.

Aura Posner said that “when evaluating DSI’s location strategy, our team assessed several factors including availability of infrastructure, access to well-established and growing transportation corridors for our international business, and importantly, active participation by state and local government and infrastructure partners to support our mission and growth.

“The city of Beaufort’s commitment to supporting manufacturing businesses such as DSI was integral in our decision-making process,” Beaufort City Manager Bill Prokop, said. “It has been a pleasure working closely with the Posners over the last several months to be sure that the city could provide the needs for their expansion.

“They have a great company and it is going to be the ‘poster child’ for further development in our Commerce Park.