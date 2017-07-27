Dragonboat Race Day raises over $70,000

Twenty-three teams competed for medals on June 24 during the 5thannual Dragonboat Race Day in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
Three were over 3,000 spectators throughout the day.
Race Directors Andrew Nicholls and Greg Rawls said that over $70,000 was raised, all of which will go to fund DragonBoat Beaufort’s OUTREACH program, which assists Beaufort County cancer patients.
Following are the list of awards:
Best Tee Shirt Design
Beaufort Believers
Best Tent Decoration
Tidal Creek Turtles
Best Team Spirit
Swamp Dragons
Best Dressed Drummer
Tidal Creek Turtles
Most Money Raised by a Drummer on Race Day
Thunderstruck II
Fastest Overall Team
Organized Chaos
Fastest Local Team
Single Marine Program
Top Fundraising Teams:
1. Dragon Slayers
2. We Have the Advantage
3. Swamp Dragons
Top Fundraising Individuals:
1. Barbara Westcott
2. Connie Stewart
3. Sophia Schade
Heartbeat of the County Cup
(awarded to the fastest healthcare-related team)
BMH Spittin’ Fireballs
Hallelujah Cup
(awarded to the fastest church-sponsored team)
Tidal Creek Turtles
Medals were awarded for:
Division C:
Bronze: Weichert Warriors
Silver: Tidal Creek Turtles
Gold: Pinnacle Plastic Surgery
Division B:
Bronze: Rack Attack
Silver: BMH Spittin’ Fireballs
Gold: Braun and Bling
Division A
Bronze: Charlotte Fury
Silver: Charleston Fire Breathers
Gold: Organized Chaos
Cancer Survivor Division
Bronze: Swamp Dragons
Silver: Beaufort Believers
Gold: DBC Dannie’s Dragons
Dragonboat Beaufort is a nonprofit organization located in Beaufort. Its mission is to provide cancer survivors the opportunity to heal and regain physical and psychological strength and wellness through the camaraderie and competition of dragon boat paddling and racing.
In addition, DragonBoat Beaufort supports those impacted by cancer through their OUTREACH program which gives grants to local cancer patients to assist with needs they are unable to afford or for which they lack coverage; and through support and counseling for cancer patients in treatment and in remission, including support for their caregivers.
For more information, visit www.dragonboat-raceday.com.