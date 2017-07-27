Dragonboat Race Day raises over $70,000

Twenty-three teams competed for medals on June 24 during the 5thannual Dragonboat Race Day in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.

Three were over 3,000 spectators throughout the day.

Race Directors Andrew Nicholls and Greg Rawls said that over $70,000 was raised, all of which will go to fund DragonBoat Beaufort’s OUTREACH program, which assists Beaufort County cancer patients.

Following are the list of awards:

Best Tee Shirt Design

Beaufort Believers

Best Tent Decoration

Tidal Creek Turtles

Best Team Spirit

Swamp Dragons

Best Dressed Drummer

Tidal Creek Turtles

Most Money Raised by a Drummer on Race Day

Thunderstruck II

Fastest Overall Team

Organized Chaos

Fastest Local Team

Single Marine Program

Top Fundraising Teams:

1. Dragon Slayers

2. We Have the Advantage

3. Swamp Dragons

Top Fundraising Individuals:

1. Barbara Westcott

2. Connie Stewart

3. Sophia Schade

Heartbeat of the County Cup

(awarded to the fastest healthcare-related team)

BMH Spittin’ Fireballs

Hallelujah Cup

(awarded to the fastest church-sponsored team)

Tidal Creek Turtles

Medals were awarded for:

Division C:

Bronze: Weichert Warriors

Silver: Tidal Creek Turtles

Gold: Pinnacle Plastic Surgery

Division B:

Bronze: Rack Attack

Silver: BMH Spittin’ Fireballs

Gold: Braun and Bling

Division A

Bronze: Charlotte Fury

Silver: Charleston Fire Breathers

Gold: Organized Chaos

Cancer Survivor Division

Bronze: Swamp Dragons

Silver: Beaufort Believers

Gold: DBC Dannie’s Dragons

Dragonboat Beaufort is a nonprofit organization located in Beaufort. Its mission is to provide cancer survivors the opportunity to heal and regain physical and psychological strength and wellness through the camaraderie and competition of dragon boat paddling and racing.

In addition, DragonBoat Beaufort supports those impacted by cancer through their OUTREACH program which gives grants to local cancer patients to assist with needs they are unable to afford or for which they lack coverage; and through support and counseling for cancer patients in treatment and in remission, including support for their caregivers.

For more information, visit www.dragonboat-raceday.com.