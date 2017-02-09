Dancing for a good cause

Vickie Hyde, right, of First Coast Shag Club in Jacksonville, Fla., puts some Junior Shaggers through their paces as they teach a new line dance to members of the LowCountry Shaggers on Feb. 4 at The Shed in Port Royal. The dance was part of local fundraising efforts for the Junior Shaggers and their programs. “Last year we collected $6,700 for the juniors,” said Sheri O’Brien, president of the Low Country Shaggers. “This year we raised $8,700 for the Junior Shaggers programs.” Photo by Bob Sofaly.