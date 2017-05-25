Confederate Memorial Day celebrated

Photo above by Chris Clayton.

Confederate Memorial Day was celebrated on May 10 to honor the Confederate dead. May 10 is the day in 1863 that Confederate Lt. Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson died.

The General Richard H Anderson Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp #47 and Stephen Elliott Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, commemorated the event at the National Cemetery in Beaufort.

Commander Michael J. Kelley presided and the presentation of colors was presented by the Gen. Richard Anderson camp and the 11th South Carolina volunteer infantry.

Approximately 80 people were in attendance at the gravesites of the 117 Confederate soldiers buried in the cemetery. They gathered to hear 1st Lt. Commander Jim Atkin’s keynote presentation. His address was entitled “The Significance of Confederate Memorial Day to Me.”

Dorothy Mosior, vice president of the UDC, laid a wreath at the commemorative stone.

Evelene Stevenson, storyteller for The Spirit of Old Beaufort Tours, performed the song, “I Am Going Home,” and Penny Tarrance read the poem “The Soldier That Lays In the Confederate Grave.”

The event was concluded with the benediction by Gerald l. Wynn, and the playing of “Taps” by Cadet Airman First Class Joseph Mooney.

The assembly then joined in a rendition of “Dixie.”