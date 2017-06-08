Civitas Awards recognizes best in community

Photo above: 2017 Civitas Award Winners from left to right are Greg Rawls, Outstanding Leadership Beaufort Alumni; Lindsay Gifford of Pink Magazine, Outstanding Lowcountry Young Professional; Betsy Hinderliter of the YMCA, Outstanding Employee; Colden R. Battey of Harvey & Battey, Lifetime of Leadership; Lance Corporal Ashley A. Phillips, Junior Enlisted Service Member of the Year; Sgt. David A. Waterfield, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year; Norma Duncan, Volunteer of the Year; and Craig Reaves of Sea Eagle Market, Community Stewardship. Photos by Susan DeLoach, on behalf of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.
The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce’s announced its 2017 Civitas Award winners on June 2 at Tabby Place.
The annual Civitas Awards recognize outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals who are exemplary in our region.
The event was hosted by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Lockheed Martin.
The winners, nominees and sponsors are:
Community Stewardship
Winner: Sea Eagle Market
Other nominee: Piggly Wiggly Store #193
Sponsor: The Beaufort Inn
Historic Rehabiliation
Winner: 509 Carteret St., Von Harten Building – J.H. Hiers Construction, LLC
Other nominees: 913 Port Republic St., Tabby Place; The Beaufort Inn
Sponsor: Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce
Outstanding Employee
Winner: Betsy Hinderliter, YMCA of Beaufort County
Other nominees: Billy Akers, Groucho’s Deli; Rachelle Delaney, Pruitt Health Hospice; Maria Ferguson, Publix; Debra Johnson, USCB; Amy Painton, Bridges Preparatory School; Kate Parkerson, The Beaufort Inn; and Jeff Spencer, Callawassie Island
Sponsor: OneBlood
Outstanding Leadership Beaufort Alumni
Winner: Greg Walls
Other nominees: Reece Bertholf; Sean Henrickson; and Cherimie Weatherford
Sponsor: Ameris Bank
Outstanding Nonprofit
Winner: Friends of Caroline Hospice
Other nominees: Santa Elena Foundation; Love House Outreach Ministries
Sponsor: United Way of the Lowcountry
Lifetime of Leadership
Winner: Colden Battey
Other nominees: Donnie Beer; Billy Keyserling; and Alice Moss
Sponsor: Past recipients of the Lifetime of Leadership Award
Lowcountry Young Professional
Winner: Lindsay Gifford, Pink Magazine
Other nominees: Hayley Dawson, Balance Boutique; and Jeremy Taylor,
Sponsor: University of South Carolina Beaufort
Military Citizenship Award
Winner: HM1 Donna Patrick, Navy (ret.)
Other nominee: Sgt. Paul Steeves, Marine Corps
Sponsor: Technical College of the Lowcountry
Regional Economic Impact
Winner: Harris Pillow Supply, Inc.
Sponsor: Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Excellence in Free Enterprise
Winner: J.H. Hiers Construction LLC
Other nominees: Carolina Air Inc.; Deals
Sponsor: Alliance Consulting Engineers Inc.
Tourism Leadership
Winner: Penn Center Inc.
Other nominee: Santa Elena Foundation
Sponsor: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport
Volunteer of the Year
Winner: Norma Duncan
Other nominees: Mike McFee; Phil Nagley; Belinda Bates; and Betty Davis
Sponsor: Main Street Beaufort, USA
Junior Enlisted Service Member of the Year
Lance Corporal Ashley A. Phillips
Sponsor: T.W.E.A.C.
Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year
Sergeant David A. Waterfield
Sponsor: Mr. and Mrs. James Boozer