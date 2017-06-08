Civitas Awards recognizes best in community

Photo above: 2017 Civitas Award Winners from left to right are Greg Rawls, Outstanding Leadership Beaufort Alumni; Lindsay Gifford of Pink Magazine, Outstanding Lowcountry Young Professional; Betsy Hinderliter of the YMCA, Outstanding Employee; Colden R. Battey of Harvey & Battey, Lifetime of Leadership; Lance Corporal Ashley A. Phillips, Junior Enlisted Service Member of the Year; Sgt. David A. Waterfield, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year; Norma Duncan, Volunteer of the Year; and Craig Reaves of Sea Eagle Market, Community Stewardship. Photos by Susan DeLoach, on behalf of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce’s announced its 2017 Civitas Award winners on June 2 at Tabby Place.

The annual Civitas Awards recognize outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals who are exemplary in our region.

The event was hosted by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Lockheed Martin.

The winners, nominees and sponsors are:

Community Stewardship

Winner: Sea Eagle Market

Other nominee: Piggly Wiggly Store #193

Sponsor: The Beaufort Inn

Historic Rehabiliation

Winner: 509 Carteret St., Von Harten Building – J.H. Hiers Construction, LLC

Other nominees: 913 Port Republic St., Tabby Place; The Beaufort Inn

Sponsor: Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce

Outstanding Employee

Winner: Betsy Hinderliter, YMCA of Beaufort County

Other nominees: Billy Akers, Groucho’s Deli; Rachelle Delaney, Pruitt Health Hospice; Maria Ferguson, Publix; Debra Johnson, USCB; Amy Painton, Bridges Preparatory School; Kate Parkerson, The Beaufort Inn; and Jeff Spencer, Callawassie Island

Sponsor: OneBlood

Outstanding Leadership Beaufort Alumni

Winner: Greg Walls

Other nominees: Reece Bertholf; Sean Henrickson; and Cherimie Weatherford

Sponsor: Ameris Bank

Outstanding Nonprofit

Winner: Friends of Caroline Hospice

Other nominees: Santa Elena Foundation; Love House Outreach Ministries

Sponsor: United Way of the Lowcountry

Lifetime of Leadership

Winner: Colden Battey

Other nominees: Donnie Beer; Billy Keyserling; and Alice Moss

Sponsor: Past recipients of the Lifetime of Leadership Award

Lowcountry Young Professional

Winner: Lindsay Gifford, Pink Magazine

Other nominees: Hayley Dawson, Balance Boutique; and Jeremy Taylor,

Sponsor: University of South Carolina Beaufort

Military Citizenship Award

Winner: HM1 Donna Patrick, Navy (ret.)

Other nominee: Sgt. Paul Steeves, Marine Corps

Sponsor: Technical College of the Lowcountry

Regional Economic Impact

Winner: Harris Pillow Supply, Inc.

Sponsor: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Excellence in Free Enterprise

Winner: J.H. Hiers Construction LLC

Other nominees: Carolina Air Inc.; Deals

Sponsor: Alliance Consulting Engineers Inc.

Tourism Leadership

Winner: Penn Center Inc.

Other nominee: Santa Elena Foundation

Sponsor: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Volunteer of the Year

Winner: Norma Duncan

Other nominees: Mike McFee; Phil Nagley; Belinda Bates; and Betty Davis

Sponsor: Main Street Beaufort, USA

Junior Enlisted Service Member of the Year

Lance Corporal Ashley A. Phillips

Sponsor: T.W.E.A.C.

Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Sergeant David A. Waterfield

Sponsor: Mr. and Mrs. James Boozer