_DSC1194

Civitas Awards recognizes best in community

in Business by

Photo above: 2017 Civitas Award Winners from left to right are Greg Rawls, Outstanding Leadership Beaufort Alumni; Lindsay Gifford of Pink Magazine, Outstanding Lowcountry Young Professional; Betsy Hinderliter of the YMCA, Outstanding Employee; Colden R. Battey of Harvey & Battey, Lifetime of Leadership; Lance Corporal Ashley A. Phillips, Junior Enlisted Service Member of the Year; Sgt. David A. Waterfield, Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year; Norma Duncan, Volunteer of the Year; and Craig Reaves of Sea Eagle Market, Community Stewardship. Photos by Susan DeLoach, on behalf of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce’s announced its 2017 Civitas Award winners on June 2 at Tabby Place.

The annual Civitas Awards recognize outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals who are exemplary in our region. 

The event was hosted by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Lockheed Martin. 

The winners, nominees and sponsors are:

Community Stewardship 

Winner: Sea Eagle Market

Other nominee: Piggly Wiggly Store #193

Sponsor: The Beaufort Inn

Historic Rehabiliation

 Winner: 509 Carteret St., Von Harten Building – J.H. Hiers Construction, LLC

Other nominees: 913 Port Republic St., Tabby Place; The Beaufort Inn

Sponsor: Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce

Outstanding Employee 

Winner: Betsy Hinderliter, YMCA of Beaufort County

Other nominees: Billy Akers, Groucho’s Deli; Rachelle Delaney, Pruitt Health Hospice; Maria Ferguson, Publix; Debra Johnson, USCB; Amy Painton, Bridges Preparatory School; Kate Parkerson, The Beaufort Inn; and Jeff Spencer, Callawassie Island 

Sponsor: OneBlood

Outstanding Leadership Beaufort Alumni

Winner: Greg Walls

Other nominees: Reece Bertholf; Sean Henrickson; and Cherimie Weatherford 

Sponsor: Ameris Bank

Outstanding Nonprofit

Winner: Friends of Caroline Hospice

Other nominees: Santa Elena Foundation; Love House Outreach Ministries 

Sponsor: United Way of the Lowcountry

Lifetime of Leadership

From left, previous Lifetime of Leadership recipients Fred Washington Jr. and Connie Hipp stand with Colden R. Battey, center, the 2017 Lifetime of Leadership award winner, as well as Skeet Von Harten, a previous Lifetime of Leadership recipient, and Cliff Mrkvicka, right, the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce board chair elect at the 2017 Civitas Awards Annual Gala on June 2.
From left, previous Lifetime of Leadership recipients Fred Washington Jr. and Connie Hipp stand with Colden R. Battey, center, the 2017 Lifetime of Leadership award winner, as well as Skeet Von Harten, a previous Lifetime of Leadership recipient, and Cliff Mrkvicka, right, the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce board chair elect at the 2017 Civitas Awards Annual Gala on June 2.

Winner: Colden Battey

Other nominees: Donnie Beer; Billy Keyserling; and Alice Moss 

Sponsor: Past recipients of the Lifetime of Leadership Award

Lowcountry Young Professional

Winner: Lindsay Gifford, Pink Magazine

Other nominees: Hayley Dawson, Balance Boutique; and Jeremy Taylor, 

Sponsor: University of South Carolina Beaufort

Military Citizenship Award

Retired HM1 Donna Patrick, left, receives the Military Citizenship Award from award sponsor Dr. Richard Gough of the Technical College of the Lowcountry at the 2017 Civitas Annual Awards Gala on June 2 at Tabby Place.
Retired HM1 Donna Patrick, left, receives the Military Citizenship Award from award sponsor Dr. Richard Gough of the Technical College of the Lowcountry at the 2017 Civitas Annual Awards Gala on June 2 at Tabby Place.

Winner: HM1 Donna Patrick, Navy (ret.)

Other nominee: Sgt. Paul Steeves, Marine Corps 

Sponsor: Technical College of the Lowcountry

Regional Economic Impact

Winner: Harris Pillow Supply, Inc. 

Sponsor: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Excellence in Free Enterprise

Winner: J.H. Hiers Construction LLC 

Other nominees: Carolina Air Inc.; Deals 

Sponsor: Alliance Consulting Engineers Inc.

Tourism Leadership

Winner: Penn Center Inc.

Other nominee: Santa Elena Foundation 

Sponsor: Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport

Volunteer of the Year

Winner: Norma Duncan

Other nominees: Mike McFee; Phil Nagley; Belinda Bates; and Betty Davis 

Sponsor: Main Street Beaufort, USA

Junior Enlisted Service Member of the Year

Lance Corporal Ashley A. Phillips

Sponsor: T.W.E.A.C.

Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Sergeant David A. Waterfield

Sponsor: Mr. and Mrs. James Boozer

Robb Wells, vice president of Tourism of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, speaks to the 250-plus attendees at the 2017 Civitas Annual Awards Gala.
Robb Wells, vice president of Tourism of the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, speaks to the 250-plus attendees at the 2017 Civitas Annual Awards Gala.
Email this to someoneShare on LinkedInPrint this pageShare on FacebookTweet about this on Twitter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*