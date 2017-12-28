More than 100 parents, friends and relatives visited St. Helena Elementary School for the annual Christmas concert on Dec. 19 at the school.

Students in the grades 3-5 AMES class entertained by singing assorted Christmas songs including one from “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” featuring a visit by the Grinch himself, played by fourth-grader Antoine Patrick. AMES is an advanced mathematics and science academy within the school.

Following the presentation, the kindergarten and first-grade classes took the stage. Here, singers react to the Grinch at the concert. Photo by Bob Sofaly.