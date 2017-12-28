_RES2282_edited-1

Christmas Concert

in Community by

More than 100 parents, friends and relatives visited St. Helena Elementary School for the annual Christmas concert on Dec. 19 at the school.

Students in the grades 3-5 AMES class entertained by singing assorted Christmas songs including one from “How The Grinch Stole Christmas” featuring a visit by the Grinch himself, played by fourth-grader Antoine Patrick. AMES is an advanced mathematics and science academy within the school.

Following the presentation, the kindergarten and first-grade classes took the stage. Here, singers react to the Grinch at the concert. Photo by Bob Sofaly.

