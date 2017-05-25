Chamber Corner for May 25th-31st

Chamber announces leadership graduates

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce recently announced the graduates of the Leadership Beaufort Class of 2017. The chamber also encourages others to apply for the upcoming Class of 2018.

Each year, a group of local leaders learn not only what is going on but how to make a difference in the community.

The program builds community leadership through an in-depth view of cultural, economic, historic, social, educational, environmental and government resources. The result is that hundreds of alumni have made countless contributions to the community and its quality of life.

The Leadership Beaufort Class of 2017 is made up of a diverse group of Beaufort citizens ranging in age from 24 to 76 years old, 13 men and 13 women, some new to Beaufort and some Beaufort natives.

Leadership Beaufort applications for the class of 2018 are available at the Chamber Office (701 Craven St.) or online at BeaufortChamber.org. Applications are due to the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce office no later than 2 p.m. Friday, May 26.

For more information about the program, contact Connie Hipp at conedsc@embarqmail.com.

For more information, visit www.beaufortchamber.org or call 843-525-8500.

Chamber hosts event with Sea Eagle Market

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a ribbon-cutting and grand opening of Sea Eagle Market’s newest location at Village Creek with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 34 Hallmark Road, St. Helena Island.

Sea Eagle Market is family owned and operated by the Reaves family.

With the move of Sea Eagle Market on Boundary Street in December 2016 also came the need for a processing facility. Sea Eagle Market at Village Creek is where the family shrimp boats dock as well as transient shrimp boats from other areas as far away as North Carolina and Florida. The new location has a shellfish processing space where shellfish will be received from harvesters, washed, bagged and tagged for sale to the public.

Visit seaeaglemarket.com.

Civitas Awards will be held June 2

The Civitas Awards Gala & Annual Meeting will be held from 6-10 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Tabby Place, 913 Port Republic St. in Beaufort.

Public is invited to First Friday event

First Friday After Five, an event sponsored by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 2, in downtown Beaufort.