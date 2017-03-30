Chamber Corner for March 30th-April 5th

New art studio to hold celebration

Jennifer JL Jones Studios will be celebrating its new art studio from 4-6:3 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at 828A Paris Ave. in Port Royal. A ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce will take place at 4:30 p.m.

The event will feature light refreshments, a chance to win a painting, an unveiling of new art and an exclusive sale on available art.

Jones is an American artist whose long-established career is highlighted by exhibitions in select national and international galleries, including a 2013 group exhibition in Paris.

For more information, visit www.beaufortchamber.org or call 843-525-8500.

Chamber to host ribbon cutting

The Sea Island Carriage Company will be celebrating its second anniversary under new ownership and its newly remodeled storefront at 930 Bay St. in Beaufort.

A ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration, hosted by the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, April 4. The celebration will feature light refreshments and a meet and greet with one of its infamous carriage horses, “Angus.”

Sea Island Carriage Company (SICC) has been providing historic carriage tours through downtown Beaufort for the past 15 years.

For more information, visit www.beaufortchamber.org or call 843-525-8500.