Chamber Corner for June 8th-14th

Photo above: Participants in a past Beaufort County Senior Leadership program attend a session on the local environment. Photo provided.

Registration open for leadership program

Registration is open for “A Voyage of Discovery: Life in the Lowcountry,” the 2018 Beaufort County Senior Leadership program.

“Take the journey, once- a-week (Wednesdays) for 13 weeks, from January through early April to learn how Beaufort County works and enhance your understanding of key issues,” according to a release.

The program, sponsored by Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service and the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce, is open to all Beaufort County residents.

More information and registration forms can be downloaded at www.beaufortseniorleadership.com.

The class size is limited to 35 participants.

Call Laura Lee Rose at Clemson Extension with specific questions at 843-470-5109.

Business class is being offered

The Beaufort County Black Chamber of Commerce (BCBCC) and SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) will offer a business class on Monday, June 19, Wednesday, June 21, and Friday, June 23, at the chamber office at 801 Bladen St. The class will focus on developing a business plan, accessing a business loan and other financial strategies.

Classes will be held from 6-8 p.m. Call 843-986-1102, ext. 2, to reserve a space.

Chamber to host Coffee with Colleagues

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding Coffee with Colleagues from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Friday, June 16. The event will be held at Kalon & Company, 860 A-3 Parris Island Gateway, Port Royal. This is a free networking opportunity for members.