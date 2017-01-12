Chamber Corner for January 12th-19th

Save the date for State of the Bases

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to save the date of Wednesday, Feb. 1, for the State of the Bases breakfast meeting. Attendees will hear updates from the military leaders of the three local military installations.

Business After Hours being held Jan. 12

The Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Aqua Medspa and Salon at 2206 Mossy Oaks Road in Port Royal. This networking event will include food, drinks and raffle prizes. This event is free for members and $5 for guests.