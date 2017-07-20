Center for the Arts presents exciting season of shows

Photo above: A set model for David McVicar’s new production of “Norma,” which will be streamed live from the Metropolitan Opera at the USCB Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 7. Photo by the Metropolitan Opera Technical Department.

Staff reports

The University of South Carolina Beaufort Center for the Arts has announced its 2017-2018 season of shows.

“Wow, this season the Center for the Arts is going to be the place to be to see incredible shows every month, sometime twice a month,” stated Bonnie Hargrove, CFA director.

On Sept. 29, Mainstage shows begins with the “Classic Nashville Road Show,” “here to remind us of a time when June fell for Johnny and Loretta was just a coal miner’s daughter,” according to a release. “Let Classic Nashville Roadshow take you on a journey down memory lane with your favorite classic hits honoring the world’s most beloved country greats!”

The Beaufort Theatre Company will present “Conrack,” a musical based on Pat Conroy’s novel “The Water is Wide” on Oct. 13, 15, 21 and 22.

The Pat Conroy Literary Festival will return for the second year from Oct. 19-22, with over 40 award winning authors providing film discussions, lectures, workshops and book- signings.

Showcasing one of the greatest voices of our time, Linda Eder will perform a one-night only concert on Oct. 28.

Eder’s repertoire spans Broadway, standards, pop, country and jazz. “When she performs live in concert, it is amazing to experience the ease with which she moves back and forth from one genre to another as if she were gifted with the vocal ability to perform each genre as well as all the other,” the release states.

“Comedy has always been popular with CFA audiences, so ‘The Wonderbread Years’ show on Friday, Nov. 10, should be a sell out,” the release states.

“A fresh and funny salute to Americana, ‘The Wonder Bread Years,’ starring Pat Hazell (former Seinfeld Show writer) is a fast-paced, hilarious production that gracefully walks the line between standup and theater. Audiences across the country enjoy a show that not only restores a much-needed sense of wonder, but leaves audiences laughing and savoring the past like never before.”

The Beaufort Children’s Theatre’s 16th production on Nov. 17-19 will teach that “beauty is in the eye of the ogre,” with “Shrek The Musical JR.,” based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and Broadway musical.

Back by popular demand, the Center for the Arts will showcase The Three Redneck Tenors with their popular “Christmas Spec tac-YULE-ar” on Dec. 9 and 10.

“It’s Christmas music like you’ve never heard and won’t easily forget. I guarantee ya! These real life Broadway and opera stars are ready to rock your holidays with classic, pop and deep-fried fest of musical delights,” the release states.

The Affair with the Arts, the CFA’s annual signature fundraiser, will be held on Jan. 20. Flirt with “Lady Luck” at the Vegas-style casino complete with dancing, music, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails.

On Friday, Jan. 26, “Let’s Hang On,” a tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will kick off the 2018 performing arts season.

Following is the rest of the lineup:

• Cirque Zuma Zuma is bringing Africa to the Lowcountry on Friday, Feb. 9. This Cirque-style show is filled with non-stop action, music, acrobatics and amazing feats.

• Motown and More, on Feb. 17-18, will bring together some of the region’s best musicians, including Marlena Smalls, Velma Polk, Elaine Lake and the Lowcounty Jazz Band for a show that will pay tribute to Motown artists from Aretha Franklin, Dianna Ross, Gladys Night and the Pips and more.

• The son of legendary singer-songwriter Jim Croce, A.J., will perform on March 3 his show “Two Generations of America Music”. Croce features a complete set of classics by his father.

• A cappella music continues as part of the CFA season with Semi-Toned from Exeter University in the Southwest of England on Thursday, April 12. Semi-toned is 14 men strong and in April 2015 earned the title of national champions, having won the Voice Festival UK.

• The Beaufort Theatre Company’s production of the Broadway hit “The Producers” will be presented on April 28-29 and May 4-5.

• Roald Dahl’s “Willy Wonka JR.” will be the Beaufort Children’s Theatre spring production and will be presented May 18-20.

• The Met Opera Live in HD series will begin with Bellini’s “Norma” on Saturday, Oct. 7. There will be several other operas offered through April. Season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, July 19. Full season tickets are $180; five operas for $80. Individual tickets are $20 and $18 for OLLI members.

The USCB Center for the Arts relies on donors, sponsors and ticket sales to provide these programs. For information on becoming a donor, call 843-521-4145 or go online to uscbcenterforthearts.com

“The Whole She-Bang” package includes all nine mainstage productions, two Beaufort Theatre Company productions, two Beaufort Children Theatre productions, all-access movie pass to the independent film series, Met Opera in HD pass for all 10 Met Opera Live in HD productions and 25 percent off all tickets prices.

The “Everything BUT the Kitchen Sink” package includes all nine mainstage productions, two Beaufort Theatre Productions and two Beaufort Children’s Theatre Productions, 25 percent off ticket price.

The “Decisions, Decisions” package includes your choice of six events from mainstage productions and Beaufort Theatre productions with 25 percent off.

For tickets and more information, visit www.uscbcenterforthearts.com.