Celebrating the season

Photo above: Members of the Marine Corps Band entertained the crowd at the 9th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival. Photos by SK Signs & Designs.

The Habersham Marketplace presented the 9th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival on Oct. 21-22. 

The festival “represents family values while striving to support our local economy and give the Beaufort region a special event to look forward to each year,” according to organizers. 

“This classic fair highlights all that this time of year has to offer while capturing the essence of the fall, community, localism and farming – with lots of fun and games for the kids to enjoy. This homegrown family festival is an entertaining and educational street festival.”

There were artisan vendors, food, live music on the main stage, plus plenty of activities for kids of all ages including a 47-foot ferris wheel, vintage rides, contests, face painters, hayrides, the Beaufort County Library bookmobile, a petting zoo and more.

In an effort to celebrate dogs as an integral part of the Lowcountry lifestyle, the Dogs of Habersham (DOH) was kicked off recently by Ron Callari. Leading up to the 9th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival, the Dogs of Habersham has conducted over 60 photo shoots of dogs. At this year’s festival, DOH welcomed “visiting dogs” to Habersham with free photo shoots and re-imagined art for sale. A portion of all of DOH’s packages sold is donated to the Lowcountry Humane Society. For more information, visit facebook.com/dogsofhabersham. Photo by Ron Callari.
A little boy checks out one of the animals in the petting zoo at the 9th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival.
Above left: Festival-goers browse the booths of the many arts and crafts vendors at the 9th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival.
Kids take pony rides at the Annual Habersham Harvest Festival. Photo by SK Signs & Designs.
A little girl gets her face painted at the 9th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival. Photo by SK Signs & Designs.
A boy plays one of the many games at this year’s Annual Habersham Harvest Festival. Photo by SK Signs & Designs.
A festival-goer takes a photo of one of the animals in the petting zoo. Photo by SK Signs & Designs.
