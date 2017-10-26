Celebrating the season

Photo above: Members of the Marine Corps Band entertained the crowd at the 9th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival. Photos by SK Signs & Designs.

The Habersham Marketplace presented the 9th Annual Habersham Harvest Festival on Oct. 21-22.

The festival “represents family values while striving to support our local economy and give the Beaufort region a special event to look forward to each year,” according to organizers.

“This classic fair highlights all that this time of year has to offer while capturing the essence of the fall, community, localism and farming – with lots of fun and games for the kids to enjoy. This homegrown family festival is an entertaining and educational street festival.”

There were artisan vendors, food, live music on the main stage, plus plenty of activities for kids of all ages including a 47-foot ferris wheel, vintage rides, contests, face painters, hayrides, the Beaufort County Library bookmobile, a petting zoo and more.