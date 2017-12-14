Celebrating Modern Jewelers

Island Girls Night Out, an opportunity to socialize, meet new friends and win prizes was held Dec. 7 at Modern Jewelers at 807 Bay St. in downtown Beaufort. Modern Jewelers is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.
More than 75 women turned out for the event, which featured music, door prizes, food and more.
The door prize winners and the organization that donated the prizes were:
Patricia Gadsen, Modern Jewelers
Mary Hughes, Beaufort Lands End Tours Kayak and Bike Tours
Dawn Freeman, Hair Play
Cindy Boone, Rodan Fields
Lana Bates, The Kitchen
Carol Evans, Plaza Theater
Pat Green, Modern Jewelers
Deborah Marshall, Grace and Glory
Maria Young, River Glass
Trena Ellis, Cigar Place
Janet Emily, Every Second Counts
Marti Webster, Modern Jewelers
Delores Mann, Modern Jewelers
To host an Island Girls Night Out, email ireneicu@gmail.com. 2018 is booked, but you will be put on the waiting list.
Photos by SK Signs & Designs.