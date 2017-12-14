Celebrating Modern Jewelers

Island Girls Night Out, an opportunity to socialize, meet new friends and win prizes was held Dec. 7 at Modern Jewelers at 807 Bay St. in downtown Beaufort. Modern Jewelers is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year.

More than 75 women turned out for the event, which featured music, door prizes, food and more.

The door prize winners and the organization that donated the prizes were:

Patricia Gadsen, Modern Jewelers

Mary Hughes, Beaufort Lands End Tours Kayak and Bike Tours

Dawn Freeman, Hair Play

Cindy Boone, Rodan Fields

Lana Bates, The Kitchen

Carol Evans, Plaza Theater

Pat Green, Modern Jewelers

Deborah Marshall, Grace and Glory

Maria Young, River Glass

Trena Ellis, Cigar Place

Janet Emily, Every Second Counts

Marti Webster, Modern Jewelers

Delores Mann, Modern Jewelers

To host an Island Girls Night Out, email ireneicu@gmail.com. 2018 is booked, but you will be put on the waiting list.

Photos by SK Signs & Designs.